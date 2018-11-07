District by District Look at Voting Results in the N.C. House and Senate Races and U.S. House of Representatives Race

Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 10:25 am

By Nathan Ham

Two of the three incumbents were able to hang on to their seats with Rep. Virginia Foxx and Sen. Deanna Ballard holding off their Democratic challengers, DD Adams and Wes Luther.

In the N.C. House Race, the Democrats were able to win back the seat with Ray Russell defeating Republican incumbent Jonathan C. Jordan.

Unofficial vote totals have Foxx receiving 128,817 votes and Adams receiving 105,588. Ballard received 39,552 votes while Luther received 22,779 votes. Russell had 18,522 votes and Jordan finished with 17,068 votes.

District Breakdown

U.S. House of Representatives District 5

Alexander County

Foxx – 10,454

Adams – 3,346

Alleghany County

Foxx – 3,307

Adams – 1,168

Ashe County

Foxx – 7,926

Adams – 3,808

Avery County

Foxx – 4,892

Adams – 1,534

Catawba County

Foxx – 3,053

Adams – 1,389

Forsyth County

Foxx – 47,406

Adams – 68,856

Stokes County

Foxx – 13,022

Adams – 4,037

Watauga County

Foxx – 10,580

Adams – 13,566

Wilkes County

Foxx – 17,401

Adams – 5,403

Yadkin County

Foxx – 10,776

Adams – 2,481

N.C. Senate District 45

Alleghany County

Ballard – 3,133

Luther – 1,212

Ashe County

Ballard – 7,915

Luther – 3,542

Watauga County

Ballard – 11,275

Luther – 12,659

Wilkes County

Ballard – 17,229

Luther – 5,366

N.C. House of Representatives District 93

Ashe County

Jordan – 7,089

Russell – 4,489

Watauga County

Jordan – 9,979

Russell – 14,033

