District by District Look at Voting Results in the N.C. House and Senate Races and U.S. House of Representatives Race

By Nathan Ham
Two of the three incumbents were able to hang on to their seats with Rep. Virginia Foxx and Sen. Deanna Ballard holding off their Democratic challengers, DD Adams and Wes Luther.
In the N.C. House Race, the Democrats were able to win back the seat with Ray Russell defeating Republican incumbent Jonathan C. Jordan.
Unofficial vote totals have Foxx receiving 128,817 votes and Adams receiving 105,588. Ballard received 39,552 votes while Luther received 22,779 votes. Russell had 18,522 votes and Jordan finished with 17,068 votes.
District Breakdown
U.S. House of Representatives District 5
Alexander County
Foxx – 10,454
Adams – 3,346
Alleghany County
Foxx – 3,307
Adams – 1,168
Ashe County
Foxx – 7,926
Adams – 3,808
Avery County
Foxx – 4,892
Adams – 1,534
Catawba County
Foxx – 3,053
Adams – 1,389
Forsyth County
Foxx – 47,406
Adams – 68,856
Stokes County
Foxx – 13,022
Adams – 4,037
Watauga County
Foxx – 10,580
Adams – 13,566
Wilkes County
Foxx – 17,401
Adams – 5,403
Yadkin County
Foxx – 10,776
Adams – 2,481
N.C. Senate District 45
Alleghany County
Ballard – 3,133
Luther – 1,212
Ashe County
Ballard – 7,915
Luther – 3,542
Watauga County
Ballard – 11,275
Luther – 12,659
Wilkes County
Ballard – 17,229
Luther – 5,366
N.C. House of Representatives District 93
Ashe County
Jordan – 7,089
Russell – 4,489
Watauga County
Jordan – 9,979
Russell – 14,033