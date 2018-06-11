‘Disappeared’ Episode About Missing App State Student Airs on Investigation Discovery

Published Monday, June 11, 2018 at 9:48 am

By Nathan Ham

It has been a little over two years since anyone has seen James “Martin” Roberts after he disappeared from Boone.

Roberts was featured in an episode of “Disappeared” that aired on Sunday night on Investigation Discovery. The show included interviews with family, friends, Boone Police Department and Appalachian State University campus police members who are still hoping for a break in the case.

The last time there was a confirmed sighting of Roberts was from security camera footage at the AppalCart bus stop in front of the Holmes Convocation Center on Blowing Rock Road. This was around 12:30 p.m. on April 21, 2016.

Since then, there have been several tips and reported sightings that have either been proven false or were never able to be verified.

This is not the first time that Roberts’ story has been shared with a national audience. About a year ago, Martin’s father John Roberts appeared on a two-part podcast episode on The Vanished, a podcast devoted to helping find missing people. The Vanished has over 11,000 followers on Twitter and has produced 127 episodes to date.

After Martin’s story aired on Sunday night, numerous posts have been shared from viewers all across the country on the Facebook group “Help Find Martin Roberts” with words of hope, prayer and sympathy for the family from as far away as Montana and California.

If you missed the episode Sunday night, the show will be aired again on Friday, June 22 at 9 a.m., or if you have a cable or satellite subscription, you can watch the show on-demand by visiting the Disappeared website and clicking on Episode 11 of Season 9, which will be at the top of the page until the most recent episode is aired next Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding Martin’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900, or submit a tip to High Country Crime Stoppers either online, or by calling 828-268-6959 or 828-737-0125.

