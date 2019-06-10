Deep Gap Ruritan Club Presents Scholarships

Published Monday, June 10, 2019 at 12:34 pm

The Deep Gap Ruritan club recently presented six scholarships to deserving students for the upcoming 2019-2020 academic year. Five one thousand dollar scholarships were made possible through the generous support of community members who purchase a ticket to the annual steak dinner fundraiser.

Hannah Taylor, a student at Caldwell Community College, and Samantha Watson, who is attending the University of South Alabama, received their second scholarship from the club. Other recipients include Watauga High senior Jonathan Hodges, will be attending Caldwell in the fall, and Sydney Watson, a college freshman who is also attending the University of South Alabama. Home schooler Alison Cook was the recipient of the Ruritan Double Your Dollars Scholarship, co-sponsored by the National Ruritan Foundation. Alison will be attending ASU in the fall.

Lisandra Mejia received a $2500.00 award from the Charles Rogers Scholarship fund, given in memory of club member Charles Rogers who passed away last year. This scholarship was made possible by donations from friends, family, and business associates of Mr. Rogers. Lisandra will be attending NC State University in the fall.

Congratulations to all of these students.

Comments

comments