Dedication Ceremony for Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Boone Happening Monday at 4 p.m.

Published Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 4:43 pm

By Nathan Ham

Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Boone will have a little extra meaning this year with the dedication of the newly renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

On August 15, the Boone Town Council unanimously approved the renaming the front portion of Hunting Hills Lane, from State Farm Road to the bridge, after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. What a better time to hold a dedication ceremony than on January 20 when the country pauses to reflect on Dr. King and his many accomplishments.

According to the town of Boone, the location of where the street will be renamed is near the county’s new recreation center, a playground and ball fields and will be used to serve as a reminder of the impact of Dr. King’s legacy around the world.

The dedication ceremony will be taking place at 4 p.m. at Boone Fire Station #2 located at 1075 State Farm Road. The ceremony will feature light refreshments and music from the Boone Mennonite Bretheren Church Choir.

Those interested in attending the event can park behind the fire station in the lot net to the ball fields.

If you have any questions, please call Boone Town Hall at 828-268-6200.

MLK Unity Service

Later in the evening, Mabel United Methodist Church will host its 23rd annual Unity Service at 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend the program that will feature representatives of different faiths offering prayers for peace. The Junaluska Gospel Choir will be singing for your musical enjoyment.

Following the service, the good cooks at Mabel Methodist will be serving desserts and coffee.

For more information on the unity service, call 828-297-3568.

Related Articles

Comments

comments