December Edition of the High Country Magazine Available Now!

Published Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10:59 am

Our December 2020 High Country Magazine is officially back from the printers and available in many locations around Watauga and Avery County.

This magazine issue celebrates the holiday season and the end of another year by featuring stories that showcase all the good deeds and hard work groups and individuals have been consumed in the past year and longer.

One of our stories reveals the behind the scenes of the 2020 Election, where Watauga County Board of Election employees, board members and poll workers share what it all takes to operate a presidential election.

Another story inside for your reading pleasure focuses on food pantries in the area and how these workers and volunteers are working together to combat food insecurity and serve our community in a struggling COVID-19 economy, which has brought an increase in clients needing these nonprofit organizations.

We also give readers a fresh new look at the magnificent Watauga Community Recreation Center that offers 100,000 square feet full of various equipment, swimming pools, basketball courts, a climbing wall and much more.

Additionally, there is a feature spotlighting Pastor Ethan Greene, who is continuing his family tradition of preaching the gospel. In this story, he shares how he got to where he is today.

Our magazine also contains an in-depth look into Memorial Park in Blowing Rock that has a brand new playground, trees and a larger gazebo that the public will surely enjoy throughout their next trip to the location.

The final story in our magazine gives a toast to Sara Brewer, who was the General Manager of the High Country ABC Store, and has called it a career after 39 years.

Pick up a copy of our December 2020 magazine now at many stores and locations across the High Country!