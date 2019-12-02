December Begins with Snow Showers and Gusty Winds in the High Country

Published Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:55 am

By Nathan Ham

Almost right on cue with the first day of December, winter weather showed up late Sunday night and Monday morning with some snow and sleet across the High Country, enough to close schools in Watauga, Ashe, and Avery counties.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service that said a storm system will be moving slowly across the central Appalachians during the remainder of today into tonight. Gusty west to northwest winds and much colder air will bring periods of accumulating snow showers to the mountains along with occasional blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

The NWS forecast predicted anywhere between 4-10 inches of snow for elevations at 3,500 feet and above.

According to the latest forecast update from Ray’s Weather Center, most of the region should expect snow totals from 1-4 inches except in locations at higher elevations and along the North Carolina-Tennessee border where snowfall amounts could vary between 4-8 inches with double-figure totals at higher elevations.

Snow showers will continue throughout the day on Monday before ending with snow flurries overnight into early Tuesday. The Winter Storm Warning will continue through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and the Wind Advisory will remain in effect until noon on Tuesday with wind gusts reaching as high as 50 MPH and steady winds between 15-30 MPH.

Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the week with a high temperature expected to reach 39 degrees on Tuesday and temperatures into the 40s for the rest of the week. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all be relatively dry with the next chance for precipitation coming on Friday with rain showers and possible wintry mix at higher elevations.

