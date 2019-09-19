Death Being Investigated as a Suicide After Man’s Body Found Inside Old East King Street Apartment

Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 12:21 pm

On Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 12:18 a.m., the Boone Police responded to 359 Old East King Street, apartment 305, after receiving a 911 call about a tenant finding holes on the interior wall of her bedroom that appeared to be caused by a gunshot.

Officers arrived on scene and determined that the holes were consistent with a gunshot and determined that it came from the neighbor’s apartment. Officers then made entry into the neighbor’s apartment 307 and located an individual that was deceased.

The deceased male was 19 years of age from Tryon, North Carolina. The medical examiner has determined that the cause of death was self-inflicted. Boone Police Department detectives are investigating the incident.

The name of the deceased individual has not yet been provided by authorities.

