Deanna Ballard Won Re-Election for NC State Senate District 45 Against Jeanne Supin

Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 12:53 pm

By Harley Nefe

Senator Deanna Ballard (R) won re-election as a member of the North Carolina State Senate, representing District 45.

She ran against Jeanne Supin (D) and won 68.48% to 31.52%. The total number of votes was 73,174 for Ballard and 30,154 for Supin.

Ballard assumed office on April 26, 2016.

Ballard released the following statement on Nov. 4 following Election Day:

“Thank you NC Senate District 45 for your support, your votes, your friendship, and your prayers! Serving you and our state continues to be a matter of the heart that satisfies and strengthens no matter the dynamics of the day. Stay safe, healthy, strong and prayerful – there is always more work to do and we’ll continue to do it together. Grateful to all of you in the “Coolest Corner” of NC!”

Supin’s statement that was also released on the same day, can be found below:

“While my loss is disappointing, I remain so humbled, inspired and grateful for all the work we have done together to make our communities more inclusive, compassionate, healthy and prosperous. Y’all are amazing! Thank you so much! And I can’t wait to continue to work together for a better future. And a huge shout-out to my incredible campaign team thru all the twists and turns.”

Ballard is a native of North Carolina who currently serves as Director, Public Policy for Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization headquartered in Boone. She advises and assists senior leadership and other stakeholders in determining effective communication and public policy strategies to move the organization forward in accordance with their core missions. Prior to that she served as Director of the Office of the President/CEO where her work included helping to direct administrative, financial, and operational activities on behalf of the president/CEO, Franklin Graham, in order to coordinate complex humanitarian and ministry efforts across multiple offices around the world.

Results are unofficial until all absentee by mail ballots are received and the county canvas takes place.