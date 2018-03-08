Daylight Saving Time is Back, Set Your Clocks One Hour Forward This Weekend

Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 11:59 am

By Nathan Ham

It’s almost that time of year again to spring forward and move your clocks up an hour for Daylight Saving Time to begin.

Daylight Saving Time officially starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, but you might want to go ahead and set your clocks forward before you go to bed to avoid being an hour late for Sunday morning church services.

Even though everyone loses an hour of sleep, it is a good reminder that winter is getting closer and closer to being over and it’s almost time to get ready to plant flowers and enjoy the warm spring weather.

This is the 100th anniversary of the federal government’s decision to enact daylight savings time for the first time in 1918.

The sunrise on March 11 will be at 7:43 a.m. while sunset will be at 7:30 p.m.

Daylight Saving Time will end on Nov. 4 when clocks will fall back one hour and sunrise will be at 6:52 a.m. and sunset will be at 5:27 p.m.

