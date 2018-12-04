Davis Parker/Boone Blitz to Buy Boone Lunch at F.A.R.M. Café on Thursday December 6

Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 3:59 pm

F.A.R.M. Cafe, Boone’s donate-what-you-can community cafe is excited that an individual and friend of the Cafe, Davis Parker will sponsor the ‘Buy Boone Lunch’ program this Thursday. On December 6, between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Davis and his friends will be serving in the various volunteer roles and welcoming the community to join them in supporting F.A.R.M. Cafe. As a ‘Buy Boone Lunch’ sponsor Parker raised $500 in donations to cover the basic cost of Thursday’s lunch. Therefore, on this day each additional donation fully supports F.A.R.M. Cafe’s efforts to fight food insecurity in the community by feeding all regardless of means.

Parker stated, “I’m passionate about bringing local solutions to local problems through the vehicle of self- expression. I believe in the mission of F.A.R.M cafe and wanted to get local consumers participating and engaged in the local community and creative scene.” Parker continued, “I have lived in Boone since 2012 and fully see the importance of supporting and connecting locally and have fallen in love with F.A.R.M Cafe and the people that gravitate to it. I found out about the opportunity to make an impact in my local community through F.A.R.M Cafe’s “Buy Boone a Lunch” program and immediately was inspired to raise the money and support a organization like F.A.R.M Cafe that is so near and dear to my heart. Boone, NC is a special place and constantly inspires me to support the local community and find opportunities to give back when able and I believed the financial goal was attainable. With the help of a buddy named Quentin Long and John Stych I was able to establish a multi-venue concert series where a portion of the events proceeds would go towards the ‘Buy Boone a Lunch’ cause, thus ultimately allowing the Boone Community to actually buy Boone lunch.”

“The concert series was called Boone Blitz due to the immense number of shows in a short period of time as a military approach to helping fight hunger. We hosted over 11 bands and musicians across four shows in eight days to show how we can use self-expression as a vehicle to create change. Showing that concerts don’t always have to be focused and driven around profit but can be an opportunity to drive change and create momentum on a local scene demonstrates what the Boone Blitz was designed for.” Continuing the story Parker said, “The concerts resulted in raising money for F.A.R.M Cafe and allowed the community to support F.A.R.M. Cafe and support the effort to fight food insecurity. This I think is what allowed this fundraiser to be so successful.”

In the past 2 years many local businesses and organizations have participated in the ‘Buy Boone Lunch’ program at F.A.R.M. Cafe. This year’s previous sponsors include Mast General Store, Boone Drug Inc., 4 Forty Four Construction, Combs, Tenant & Carpenter, Best Cellar & Inn at Ragged Garden, Appalachain Mountain Brewery, Harvest House Church/New Life Campus Ministry, and ASU Diversity Scholars, ECRS, Gary Moss of Ameriprise & Fuschia Moss of Fuschia Moss Floral Design. “It’s great having these businesses and organizations come and be a visible part of the community here at the Cafe,’ said Renee Boughman, founder and executive chef at F.A.R.M., “Now we appreciate how Davis and his friends have stepped up to support the Café’s efforts in a whole new way. We invite the community to continue to join Davis’ efforts by coming in on Thursday to thank him and join him in working with F.A.R.M. Café to feed all regardless of means here in Boone.”

F.A.R.M. Café is a non-profit, pay-what-you-can community kitchen that builds a healthy and inclusive community. It provides high quality and delicious meals produced from local sources, when available, served in a restaurant where everybody eats, regardless of means. The Cafe is open for lunch Monday-Friday 11 AM to 2 PM. For more information on F.A.R.M. Cafe and its mission to fight food insecurity in the High Country please visit the website at Farmcafe.org.

