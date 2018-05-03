David Holt and the Lightning Bolts Return to Tweetsie Railroad May 26

Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 1:35 pm

The four-time Grammy Award-winning group David Holt and the Lightning Bolts will perform live at Tweetsie Railroad on Saturday, May 26, 2018. Come enjoy the group’s all-American sound at one (or both!) of the shows at noon and 3:00 p.m.

David Holt and the Lighting Bolts provide entertainment for the whole family by performing authentic mountain music and sharing humorous stories. They keep their sound fun and fresh by using more than ten instruments, from banjos and guitars to paper bags. David Holt has toured full-time as a folk musician and entertainer since 1981 and continues to visit Tweetsie Railroad to share his talents and stories with guests. Holt has won four Grammys for his musical talents and has played with other musical legends like Fed Cockerham and Doc Watson.

David Holt will be joined by fellow band members, Josh Goforth, Laura Boosinger, Byron Hedgepeth and Jeff Hersk to give a performance that is fun, diverse and energetic. According to Singout Magazine, “The musicianship is impeccable. Their concerts resonate with energy from start to finish.”

Come see for yourself the spark that makes fans of all ages fall in love with David Holt and the Lightning Bolts! Both shows are included in general park admission and are sponsored by the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis. For more details about David Holt or David Holt and the Lightning Bolts, includingdiscography, tour dates and awards, visit DavidHolt.com.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Daytime admission is $45 for adults, $30 for children (ages 3 to 12) and free for children 2 and under. Admission prices for Ghost Train and Tweetsie Christmas are $38 for adults and children.

Tweetsie Railroad is located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. For more information about the 2018 season at Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 877-TWEETSIE (877-898-3874).

Comments

comments