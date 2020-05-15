Daniel Boone Native Gardens to Cancel Annual Native Plant Sale But Will Have Saturday Sales By Individual Vendors Starting This Weekend

Published Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:57 am

The Daniel Boone Native Gardens had to cancel its annual native plant sale due to the pandemic, but we are attempting to provide native plant buying opportunities by inviting our vendors to set up individually on specific Saturdays at the DBNG parking area. Following is the schedule for the next 2 Saturdays:

The Daniel Boone Native Gardens Annual Fundraiser, an Annual Plant Sale, has been “revised” due to Covid. Instead of all the vendors coming on one Saturday, we will have one plant vendor in our parking places outside the Gardens on several Saturdays.

Following is the schedule for the next 2 Saturdays:This Saturday, May 16, Alicia Breton of My Favorite Plants, will be there THIS SATURDAY, MAY 16 8 am until noon.

Alicia will bring:

Annuals : double impatiens, fancy begonias, profusion zinnias, lobelia

Perennials : lupines, poppies, peonies, iris

Shrubs : lilacs, spirea, weigela, dogwood



On Saturday, May 23, Bob Oelberg will bring:



Prairie Blues Little Bluestem Schizachyrium scoparium ‘Prairie Blues’

Pennsylvania sedge Carex pensylvanica

Seersucker sedge Carex plantaginea

Texas sedge Carex texensis

Bob will arrive at 8 am and stay until sold out.

Both vendors will donate 20% of their gross to the Daniel Boone Native Gardens

Also please go to the Daniel Boone Native Gardens Facebook page and become a friend or at least “like” us . Here is the link: Daniel Boone Native Gardens Facebook