CVS Pharmacy Offering Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing; All Appointments Must Be Scheduled Online

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 4:44 pm

By Nathan Ham

CVS Pharmacy in Boone is getting the word out to those that may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms that drive-thru testing is available. According to an employee who did not want to be named, CVS gets about 25 phone calls a day asking about setting up an appointment.

“The way that it works is you go to cvs.com and it has to be coordinated with a MinuteClinic online. All we really do is pass them the test kit through the window, we talk them through it in the drive-thru and then they will place the test in the LabCorp box,” the employee said. “We do not get the results, we are just the facilitators.”

Patients fill out a questionnaire to make sure they are eligible, and then they are assigned a specific time slot on when to show up at CVS.

These tests are not the rapid test kits that are available at some CVS locations. It will still take on average two to four days to get results back, sometimes longer. Results will be available online in your MyChart that can be accessed with the same ID and password that you used to sign up for the MinuteClinic questionnaire.

Testing is typically for patients experiencing coronavirus symptoms, however, others may be eligible for the CVS test if they have a surgery coming up or are traveling somewhere and need test results to be able to prove they are not sick.

CVS employees say they give out 45 to 50 tests every day.

“We have a test about every 10 minutes from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. with an hour break for lunch,” one employee said.

The cost of the test is free even if you are uninsured. If you are uninsured, please have your social security number or your driver’s license available. If you have health insurance, contact your insurance provider to verify that the test will be free.

AppHealthCare’s Testing Information

AppHealthCare recommends testing if you fall within any of the following categories:

You believe you have symptoms of COVID-19.

If you have no symptoms and you are at higher risk for severe illness (you are 65 or older, you have an underlying health condition or chronic condition), or have been in close contact with someone who is known to have a positive result.

If you are someone working in a frontline role or essential business where social distancing is hard to maintain.

If you are a first responder, law enforcement officer, fire department staff member, or healthcare staff member, please reach out if you would like to be tested.

If you live in or work in a facility where social distancing is hard to maintain, like congregate living, healthcare facilities, or home care.

You are part of a historically marginalized population who may be at higher risk for exposure.

You have attended protests, rallies, or other mass gatherings where you could have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or could have exposed others because it may have been difficult to practice social distancing.

For testing, call your healthcare provider or AppHealthCare. Please do not just show up to a healthcare provider without calling first. This will help your provider prepare should you need to be tested and lessen the potential exposure to others. To inquire about testing or to request an appointment, please call: Alleghany – (336) 372-5641 Ashe – (336) 246-9449 Watauga – (828) 264-4995 AppHealthCare will serve anyone, regardless of their ability to pay. As is our usual day-to-day practice, a patient will not be turned away due to inability to pay.

This will help your provider prepare should you need to be tested and lessen the potential exposure to others.