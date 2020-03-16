Currently, The Watauga Register of Deeds Office is Operating Normally with Suggestions in Place

Published Monday, March 16, 2020 at 4:43 pm

On March 14, 2020, local governments in Watauga County declared a State of Emergency in response to the current COVID-19 Coronavirus situation. Following the guidance and recommendations provided by AppHealthCare and the State of North Carolina, as of March 16, 2020, county departments will remain on normal operating hours.

Amy Shook, Watauga County Register of Deeds has announced that as of right now the Register of Deeds office is operating normally. There are some things the public can do to help keep that possible. For the safety and convenience of all, it is recommended and encouraged that people needing our services use our existing on-line services as outlined below and limiting in-person visits to our office:

The public is urged to use our online vital records request to obtain certified copies of birth, death, or marriage licenses. Using the following link, the public can request a certified copy, upload their identification and make payment. Once the request is approved and processed, the certified copy will be mailed to the address as requested and received in 2-3 days. If it is an urgent request and the certificate needs to be obtained immediately, citizens should still use the online link and request personal pick-up at our office and we will have it ready for you. https://www.getcertificatenow.com/watauga#1

Attorneys, financial institutions and others with e-Recording accounts are urged to continue to use that service. Those who are not set-up to e-record are encouraged to so do. Our e-recording vendors are Simplifile, CSC, and ePN. You may call our office at 828-265-8052 to obtain contact information for any of these.

We encourage the use of our website to search for documents online at wataugacounty.org by choosing “Register of Deeds” under the Department tab and then the “Document Search” tab on the left, or use this link: http://72.15.246.181/watauganc/#1 Please call our office at 828-265-8052 if you need assistance with our online search and staff will be happy to assist you.

Real Estate documents to be recorded can be mailed, along with payment, to: Watauga County Register of Deeds, 842 W. King Street, Suite 9, Boone, NC 28607.

If you are getting married in the next 60 days, it is recommended that you complete the marriage license application online before arriving to our office. You may do so on our website at wataugacounty.org and choose “Online Marriage Application” tab on the left, or use this link: http://107.20.174.44/wataugaNCNW/MarriageEntry.asp

Also, please call our office at 828-265-8052 for additional instructions prior to coming in to obtain your marriage license.

Once again, our office is currently open for regular business, but that availability could change due to circumstances beyond the control of the Register of Deeds. If you need the services of the Register of Deeds office, please call us first to see if we can assist you over the phone. We are here to serve you and will do anything in our power to help you get the information you need.

