Current State of the 2020 Census in North Carolina on National 2020 Census Day – April 1st

The Census happens once every decade with the mission of counting every person living in the United States once, only once and in the right place. The 2020 Census is a huge opportunity for North Carolina, especially because North Carolina’s population has increased by 10 percent since 2010. North Carolina is now the ninth most populated state, the fifth fastest growing state by numeric growth and the 10th fastest growing state by percent.

With growth comes challenges, including achieving a complete and accurate 2020 Census count. Many challenges, obstacles and misinformation about the Census persist which could hamper participation – especially in black communities, communities of color and in rural communities, which have been traditionally undercounted in the Census. The Urban Institute estimates that as many as 119,600 North Carolina residents may be undercounted in this upcoming Census.

To add to the already existing challenges of counting communities, the 2020 Census operation started for North Carolina amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Coronavirus is disrupting most of NC Counts Coalition’s education and outreach program for the Census,” said Stacey Carless, Executive Director of NC Counts Coalition. “Our programs are based on data, touches and relationships. It is about using data to determine where to target outreach, and then going into the communities highlighted by the data to build relationships with community members and educate and engage them for 2020 Census participation. Our organization and our partners are having to pivot and utilize other tactics, such as online and digital outreach and phone banks.”