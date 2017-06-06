CR Catering Co. Offers Unique Venue at Fairway Café, Enhances Classic Casa Rustica Menu

Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 10:49 am

By Bailey Faulkner

The High Country may be filled with world-class restaurants and eateries, but the confines of Boone’s town limits often make it hard for diners to find venues that can accommodate larger events and gatherings. Recognizing the need for a legitimate “venue” within town lines, the folks at CR Catering Co. — the sister company of Boone staple Casa Rustica — have set up shop at the Fairway Café to give visitors and Boone locals a year-round location for events of all shapes and sizes.

What exactly qualifies a location as a “venue?” That’s a simple question for Casa Rustica and CR Catering owner Rick Pedroni.

“A venue is a place people can go with any group with no interruptions,” Pedroni revealed.

“No interruptions” means that event goers will never have to worry about finding adequate parking or navigating around alcohol restrictions. With the Fairway Café’s picturesque location at the Boone Golf Club, finding a parking spot and a drink of your choice is never an issue.

For many, interruptions may take the form of certain dietary restrictions or the rigidity of a caterer’s menu options. CR Catering and the Fairway Café have that covered, too.

Pedroni noticed that many venues and caterers in the region offer package deals only.

“That doesn’t always lend itself to certain situations,” Pedroni remarked.

While the venue is happy to accommodate dietary restrictions and provide vegetarian and vegan options, CR Catering doesn’t limit its customizable menu to only these selections. One of the hallmarks of the company is its flexibility in providing any food that a customer wishes to include for an event — and diners can be sure that CR Catering will deliver on that promise.

“What I preach to my staff is that it’s got to be honest food; if you can’t do honest, don’t do it,” head chef at the Fairway Café Michael Foreman said.

Foreman doesn’t just repeat that line to his chefs; he lives by those words. Ask him to make a taco and you’ll find out for yourself. Having grown up in Southern California, Foreman won’t serve your average Americanized taco — you’ll find an authentic Mexican street taco filled with local angus beef and other made-from-scratch ingredients on your plate at the Fairway Café.

Although he has honed his craft in the States and internationally at some of the world’s most respected restaurants, Foreman’s more recent experience as a caterer for Lees-McRae’s athletic programs gave him new insight on what it means to offer honest, healthy cuisine.

“Working at Lees-McRae made me grow up. I felt the responsibility to keep athletes going. Their scholarships depended on it.”

Lees-McRae isn’t Foreman’s only experience as a chef for athletes. Before settling in the High Country, the head chef traveled with the PGA, mixing his love for food and golf in a preamble to his work with CR Catering. Having made the most of his time on the road, Foreman wanted to settle down in the mountains of North Carolina.

“I’m too old for the traveling,” Foreman said.

Winding up in a venue on a golf course, Foreman has decided that it’s time to focus his attention on preparing quality food and engaging with the community. Recently, the venue has partnered with the Watauga High School Golf Club.

“We’re trying to do cool things. We’re looking for outlets to help out and trying to find little ways to give back,” the chef and golf fanatic said.

The Fairway Café isn’t the only exciting news for CR Catering. Longtime friend of the Pedronis and classically-trained Italian chef Monte Weber is refining Casa Rustica’s legendary menu that the High Country has come to love since Peter and Sara Pedroni opened the restaurant in 1981.

“I’m trying to take Casa Rustica in the best place while still showing respect to Peter,” the executive chef humbly remarked.

Having grown up with Rick, Weber saw Peter as a mentor in his career as a chef.

“Peter really impacted me,” Weber said.

Seeing Weber grow up, Peter always encouraged the young chef to learn as much as possible about cooking but always reminded him to never forget the business side of the trade. Spending a childhood and young adulthood witnessing Casa Rustica’s success — which can largely be attributed to its menu of Pedroni family recipes — Weber realizes that his goal is not to change the legendary restaurant.

“The Pedronis built a great business. All I want to do is tweak the menu and bring it up-to-date.”

Talking to Weber about his new position, you’d instantly pick up on how honored and humbled he is to take the reins as the new executive chef at Casa Rustica.

“It’s hard to modernize a place that has been doing the same thing for 35 years,” Weber said.

If your average chef had that to say about his or her new position, you might have cause to worry, but that’s just Weber’s humility shining through. The Boone native built a respectable résumé before coming Casa Rustica to say the very least.

“I’ve always been in a restaurant. I love my craft.”

Attending ASU to study literature, Weber often found himself skipping class to cook at one of the various restaurants in town where he worked. By 1997, Weber decided to fully dedicate himself to the culinary world by attending the New England Culinary Institute.

“That was probably the best experience in my life,” Weber reflected.

Since his days in culinary school, Weber has spent time in California, Washington state, Saluda and Asheville honing his craft. Perhaps most notably, Weber spent eight years as a chef at one of Vermont’s most well-respected Italian restaurants. Now, Weber will take his lifetime of experience to the Casa Rustica kitchen.

“All I’m trying to do here is update the menu and pay homage to Peter,” Weber said.

Between Foreman at the Fairway Café, Weber at Casa Rustica and Rick Pedroni’s leadership, CR Catering and its dedicated employees offer a unique service to the High Country.

