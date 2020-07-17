COVID-19 Update: Watauga County Positive Cases Increase by 54 Percent from Last Week, Active Cases Increase by 31 Percent

Published Friday, July 17, 2020 at 3:22 pm

By Nathan Ham

Watauga County experienced a sizeable increase in total positive cases from last week to this week, according to the most recent data provided by AppHealthCare. Last week, Watauga County reported 103 positive cases. This week, the reported case total is up to 159. Active cases jumped from 61 to 89. There are also 147 people in the county being actively monitored.

Ashe County reported 69 positive cases with 16 of those active and 40 people being monitored for the virus. Alleghany County reported 46 positive cases with 15 of those active and 47 people being actively monitored.

Hospitalizations increased from seven last week to 13 this week in the three counties covered by AppHealthCare.

In total throughout the district, the positive case total went from 198 to 274 and the active case total went from 80 to 120 in the last week.

“We understand that everyone wants to resume normal activities but we urge the community to take actions to prevent this virus from spreading further. The actions we take now will help us prevent additional cases in the coming weeks. We encourage everyone to follow the 3Ws, clean high-touch surfaces, stay home if you’re sick, and avoid mass gatherings,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director at AppHealthCare.

As a reminder, there is a free COVID-19 testing event is scheduled for Saturday, July 18 from 8:30 am until 2:00 pm at Watauga High School. The event is open for Watauga residents, ages 10 and older.

Watauga County Demographic Data

*Data from July 5 through July 11