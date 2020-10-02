COVID-19 Update: Watauga County has 122 New Cases and Two Additional Deaths in Last Three Days

Published Friday, October 2, 2020 at 4:13 pm

By Nathan Ham

Over the last three days, Watauga County has experienced over 120 new cases and saw its active case total climb to 271 with 355 people in the county being actively monitored for the virus.

On Tuesday, Watauga County had 1,076 total cases, 216 active cases, and 259 people being actively monitored. Watauga also saw its death count increase from nine to 11. As of Friday, October 2, Watauga County has 1,198 total cases, 271 active cases, and 355 people being actively monitored. The total cases have increased 32 percent since September 19.

Active cases have also slowly risen in Ashe County over the last three days. Previously, Ashe had 33 active cases and now has 50 active cases. Alleghany remains about the same, dropping from 17 active cases to 15 active cases.

The total number of cases in the three-county district now sits at 1,755 with 336 active cases.

Things are trending in the wrong direction on Appalachian State’s campus after an announcement last night that there are now seven new COVID-19 clusters confirmed on campus.

There are 19 new positive cases associated with the active App State football team cluster: eight staff members and 11 students. The App State-Louisiana football game will not be played on Oct. 7. The two schools are working together with the Sun Belt office to find a date to reschedule the game later this year.

Those new COVID-19 clusters are in the following locations:

5 cases in White residence hall. Five are recovering in active isolation and zero are past the isolation stage.

6 cases in Eggers residence hall. Six are recovering in active isolation and zero are past the isolation stage.

5 cases in Summit residence hall. Four are recovering in active isolation and one is past the isolation stage.

5 cases in the Living Learning Center residence hall. Four are recovering in active isolation and one is past the isolation stage.

5 cases associated with the App State volleyball team. Four are recovering in active isolation and one is past the isolation stage.

8 cases associated with the Kappa Alpha fraternity. Five are recovering in active isolation and three are past the isolation stage.

14 cases associated with the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. Seven are recovering in active isolation and seven are past the isolation stage.

As of Friday morning, Appalachian State is reporting 187 active cases among students and 10 active cases among employees. This brings the total since March to 634 students and 36 employees.