COVID-19 Update: Watauga County Active Cases Drop to 81, Appalachian State Reporting Three New Cases to 259 Cumulative Cases Since March

Published Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:49 pm

By Nathan Ham

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Watauga County has dropped to 81 after seeing several days above 100 active cases in the county. At the same time, positive cases on Appalachian State’s campus continue to increase daily with three new cases, bringing the total to 259 since March 27.

Watauga County saw a 10-percent increase in positive cases from last week to this week with 55 new cases.

All 48 current active cases on App State’s campus are students, according to data provided by the university. So far, 193 students, 25 employees, and 41 subcontractors have tested positive for COVID-19.

Appalachian State’s number of COVID-19 cases increased by 22 percent from last week to this week with 57 new cases.

Appalachian State has a pop-up testing event scheduled on campus for students, faculty, and staff on Saturday, September 5 in the Rivers Street Parking Deck from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Active cases have also dropped in neighboring Ashe and Alleghany County. Ashe has 18 active cases while Alleghany has just five active cases.

The three-county area served by AppHealthCare is nearing 1,000 total cases. Overall, 971 positive tests have been recorded with the majority (553) of those in Watauga County. Ashe County has had 213 and Alleghany has had 205. Both deaths from COVID-19 reported by AppHealthCare have been from Ashe County.