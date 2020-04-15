COVID-19 Update: AppHealthCare has 105 Test Kits Available in Watauga County

Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1:26 pm

By Nathan Ham

COVID-19 coronavirus test kits still remain limited in the High Country with 105 kits available for sure in Watauga County through AppHealthCare. Ashe County has 77 tests available and Alleghany has 71 tests ready for sure.

In a bit of positive news, no new COVID-19 tests have been administered by AppHealthCare in the last two days in Watauga, Ashe or Alleghany counties. Watauga County now has 263 total tests conducted between AppHealthCare and outside agencies.

Changes to testing strategies continue as AppHealthCare and many other health organizations are starting to ramp up contact tracing.

“Our focus right now is on mitigation efforts and contact tracing after testing is done, more with areas that we have the greatest concern for spread like hospitals, healthcare workers, law enforcement, fire and EMS staff and those living in congregate settings. We are talking through what testing will look like as we strategize with state partners about reopening,” said Melissa Bracey, Director of Communications & Compliance at AppHealthCare.

April 13 Testing Numbers

Alleghany County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Alleghany County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 8 tests for Alleghany County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 17 for Alleghany County.

Ashe County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Ashe County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 5 tests for Ashe County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 38 for Ashe County.

Watauga County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Watauga County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 74 tests for Watauga County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 181 for Watauga County.

April 14 Testing Numbers

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Alleghany County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 8 tests for Alleghany County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 17 for Alleghany County.

Ashe County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Ashe County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 5 tests for Ashe County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 41 for Ashe County.

Watauga County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Watauga County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 74 tests for Watauga County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 189 for Watauga County.