COVID-19 Update: Active Cases in Watauga County Drops Once Again to Fewer than 100 Individuals

Published Friday, October 23, 2020 at 4:16 pm

By Nathan Ham

Watauga County experienced another sizeable drop in active COVID-19 cases, this time a 55 percent drop overall down from 167 active cases on October 16 to 92 active cases on October 23. The county still has 235 residents being actively monitored for the coronavirus.

The county now has had 1,723 total positive cases since testing began.

Hospitalizations in the three-county AppHealthCare district did increase by three from 57 to 60 this week, and there was an additional death reported in both Watauga County and Ashe County. Watauga has now lost 16 individuals to the virus while Ashe County has had eight individuals pass away.

Active cases continued to drop in the other two counties as well. Ashe now has just 36 active cases and Alleghany has only 18 active cases. Overall, Ashe County has reported 444 total positive tests and Alleghany has reported 278 positive tests since the pandemic hit the High Country.