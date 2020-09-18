COVID-19 Update: A 17 Percent Increase in New Coronavirus Cases in Watauga County in the Last Week and Two More Deaths

Published Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:36 pm

Over the last seven days in Watauga County, 134 new COVID-19 cases have been identified, a 17-percent increase over the span of one week, according to the data provided and updated by AppHealthcare.

Last week, Watauga County reported 660 total cases since the pandemic started. Today, AppHealthCare has reported 794 total cases. AppHealthCare is also monitoring 220 people for symptoms.

The death count in Watauga County also increased from three to five this week according to the data. The five Watauga County residents that died were all residents at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation. They were all in their 70s and 80s and had underlying medical issues.

While case counts have picked up in Watauga County, cases have started to decline in the two other area counties served by AppHealthCare. There are 123 active COVID-19 cases in Watauga County, compared to just eight in Ashe County and five in Alleghany County. Ashe reported only nine new cases this week and Alleghany had just three new cases.

Inside the district, there are currently 34 people hospitalized from COVID-19 complications. That number has not changed since last Friday.

According to data provided by Appalachian State, the university has had an increase of 105 cases among students since last Friday. There are currently 96 active student cases and one active case among employees.