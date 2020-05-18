COVID-19 Testing Update: Over 600 Test Kits Now Available in Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany Counties

Published Monday, May 18, 2020 at 4:46 pm

The number of available test kits jumped from 374 last Monday to 617 available as of today, May 18, in Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties, according to data provided by AppHealthCare.

Ashe County has the most test kits available with 233 followed by Alleghany with 222 and Watauga with 162.

Today there was one test collected in Watauga County with zero new tests in Ashe County and Alleghany County.

“This is what we have in stock now and will be ordering more tests to have on hand in the coming weeks because we expect to be doing more testing. Our lab manager is carefully tracking testing supplies and personal protective equipment to reorder frequently for offering more testing,” said Melissa Bracey, the Director of Communication and Compliance at AppHealthCare.

May 18 Testing Numbers

Alleghany County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Alleghany County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 103 tests for Alleghany County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 24 for Alleghany County.

Ashe County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Ashe County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 51 tests for Ashe County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 137 for Ashe County.

Watauga County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Watauga County is 1. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 134 tests for Watauga County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 330 for Watauga County.