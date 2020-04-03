COVID-19 Testing Update from AppHealthCare; Over 200 Tests Collected in Watauga County

Published Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:50 am

By Nathan Ham

Testing numbers continue to creep up in each of the three counties that AppHealthCare provides information more.

As of Thursday, a total of 222 COVID-19 tests have been collected inside Watauga County with 69 of those tests from AppHealthCare and 153 of those from other agencies. Only one test was collected on Thursday.

In Ashe County, 31 tests have been conducted and they had their first positive test announced on Friday morning. AppHealthCare administered five of those 31 tests. In Alleghany County, they have had two positive tests out of 22 tests conducted. AppHealthCare collected five of those samples while 17 samples came from outside agencies.

