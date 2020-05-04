COVID-19 Testing Update: Available Test Kits Increase Across Ashe, Watauga and Alleghany Counties

Published Monday, May 4, 2020 at 5:25 pm

The most recent data from AppHealthCare shows that the total of available test kits in the three-county area of Ashe, Watauga and Alleghany has increased to over 400.

Ashe County has the most available test kits with 180. Watauga County has 145 available test kits and Alleghany has 91 available test kits.

May 4 Testing Numbers

Alleghany County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Alleghany County is 9. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 88 tests for Alleghany County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 21 for Alleghany County.

Ashe County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Ashe County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 6 tests for Ashe County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 74 for Ashe County.

Watauga County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Watauga County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 85 tests for Watauga County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 248 for Watauga County.