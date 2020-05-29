COVID-19 Testing Update: AppHealthCare Conducts 137 Tests in Watauga County on Friday

Published Friday, May 29, 2020 at 5:18 pm

On Friday, May 29, AppHealthCare’s latest COVID-19 testing update revealed that 137 individuals were tested for the virus. That is the largest single-day total so far since testing began in the High Country.

Currently, there are 16 active cases in Ashe County, six active cases in Watauga County and four active cases in Alleghany County. Ashe has had a total of 34 positive tests while Watauga has had 15 and Alleghany has had 14.

The highest number of people being actively monitored for COVID-19 is currently in Watauga County with 18 individuals. Ashe has 12 individuals being actively monitored and Alleghany has four.

As of today, there are four people being hospitalized that have tested positive for the virus in Ashe, Watauga and Alleghany counties.

Testing Numbers

Alleghany County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Alleghany County is 6. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 126 tests for Alleghany County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 92 for Alleghany County.

Ashe County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Ashe County is 3. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 76 tests for Ashe County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 189 for Ashe County.

Watauga County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Watauga County is 137. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 326 tests for Watauga County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 361 for Watauga County.