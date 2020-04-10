COVID-19 Testing Update: 253 Tests Collected in Watauga County, 57,645 Tests Collected in North Carolina

Published Friday, April 10, 2020 at 1:03 pm

The most recent data from AppHealthCare and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows that Watauga County has had 253 tests collected by AppHealthCare and outside agencies, a small total of the 57,645 tests collected across the state.

Overall, North Carolina has had 3,908 confirmed cases and 74 deaths as of Friday morning. There are currently 423 people in the hospital with positive COVID-19 tests.

So far, 91 of the 100 counties in North Carolina have had a positive test.

Ashe County has had three positive tests out of the 43 tests conducted and Alleghany County has had two positive tests out of the 25 tests conducted.

AppHealthCare Testing Update

April 7

Alleghany County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Alleghany County is 1. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 8 tests for Alleghany County. The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 17 for Alleghany County.

Ashe County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Ashe County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 5 tests for Ashe County. The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 38 for Ashe County.

Watauga County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Watauga County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 73 tests for Watauga County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 172 for Watauga County.

April 8

Alleghany County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Alleghany County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 8 tests for Alleghany County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 17 for Alleghany County.

Ashe County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Ashe County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 5 tests for Ashe County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 38 for Ashe County.

Watauga County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Watauga County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 73 tests for Watauga County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 176 for Watauga County.

April 9

Alleghany County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Alleghany County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 8 tests for Alleghany County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 17 for Alleghany County. At this time, there are 2 positive cases of COVID-19 for Alleghany County.

Ashe County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Ashe County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 5 tests for Ashe County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 38 for Ashe County. At this time, there are 3 positive cases of COVID-19 for Ashe County.

Watauga County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Watauga County is 1. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 74 tests for Watauga County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 179 for Watauga County. At this time, there are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 for Watauga County.