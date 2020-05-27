COVID-19 Testing Numbers Today for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga Counties; 23 in Watauga Today

Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 4:43 pm

Below are testing numbers for Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Our website dashboard can be found here (www.apphealthcare.com/covid-19-information).

Testing Numbers

Alleghany County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Alleghany County is 6. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 118 tests for Alleghany County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 89 for Alleghany County.

Ashe County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Ashe County is 6. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 71 tests for Ashe County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 187 for Ashe County.

Watauga County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Watauga County is 23. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 178 tests for Watauga County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 360 for Watauga County.