COVID-19 Situation Update for Watauga July 30th

This document is intended to provide a regular update on the local response to COVID-19 in our communities and timely, trended data related to COVID-19. This report will be published on Thursdays each week for the Sunday through Saturday of the prior week.

Situation Update for July 19 through July 25, 2020

Cases are continuing to increase for Watauga County. We are seeing our total case count increase steadily each week, and we would like to see that level off more than it has. The number of active cases (individuals in isolation) has also increased in recent weeks. The active case count data gives a picture of the active virus in our community. It is important to note that this only accounts for confirmed cases among people who have been tested.

We are continuing to see community transmission occurring and when we can determine how exposure occurred, most cases were from people traveling, attending social gatherings or living or working in close proximity to others. This has remained the case through recent weeks.

“We want to encourage everyone to be vigilant and take actions to reduce your risk of exposure. This virus is spread most often through respiratory droplets when people are in close contact with each other. When we wear a face covering, wait 6 feet from others and wash hands or use hand sanitizer, we are taking actions to prevent the virus from spreading to our family, friends and community,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.

Key points from this week: