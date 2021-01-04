COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surpass 100 in AppHealthCare’s Three-County District; Cases Expected to Rise After Holiday Season

Published Monday, January 4, 2021 at 4:42 pm

By Nathan Ham

The news surrounding COVID-19 in the High Country continues to be concerning as hospitalizations from the virus now sit at 105 people in Ashe, Watauga and Alleghany counties, according to the latest data provided by AppHealthCare.

There are currently 140 active cases in Watauga, 99 active cases in Ashe and 53 active cases in Alleghany. So far 33 deaths have been reported in Ashe, 20 in Watauga and four in Alleghany. The major surge in deaths in Ashe County has been reported at Margate Health and Rehab where there has been a large, ongoing outbreak that has affected 89 residents and 54 staff members. Of those positive tests, 13 have died. Currently, the outbreak appears to be on the decline with just five active cases among residents and one staff member with an active case.

In addition to the current positive tests, there are 566 individuals in the area being monitored for potential exposure to the virus.

Now that the holiday season is over, it is expected that areas in the High Country will see an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Hospitals are already being strained in the area, so much so that Samaritan’s Purse has set up a mobile field hospital in Caldwell County to help treat COVID-19 patients that do not currently require a ventilator as part of their treatment.

COVID-19 Testing Locations

As a reminder, AppHealthCare offers COVID-19 testing at their healthcare locations. To schedule an appointment in Ashe, Watauga or Alleghany counties, call 828-795-1970.

Other locations and doctor’s offices also offer testing. Call your primary care physicians if you are unsure if they are offering COVID-19 testing

Ashe County locations that are offering testing

Mountain Family Care Center (located on the campus of Ashe Memorial Hospital) – 336-846-6322

CVS Pharmacy – 336-246-2790

Ashe Pediatrics – 336-846-4543

Watauga County locations that are offering testing

AppFamily Medicine – 828-386-2222

High Country Community Health – 828-262-3886

CVS Pharmacy – 828-262-0900

Boone Drug – 828-264-8929

Alleghany County locations that are offering testing

Alleghany Family Practice – 336-372-5606

Avery County locations that are offering testing

Baker Center for Primary Care – 828-737-7711

Elk River Medical Associates – 828-898-5177

Avery County Pool (Toe River Health District testing location) – 828-773-6031