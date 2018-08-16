Cottages of Boone Residents Have Running Water Again; Emergency Water Pump Installed Last Weekend

Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 10:17 am

By Nathan Ham

It was a rough week and a half for the residents at The Cottages of Boone that were hanging around the High Country for the summer.

The residents were without water for almost 10 days as both water pumps on the property had failed and water was lost on August 2.

“We had an unfortunate failure of both pumps at the community over the past 10 days. We worked as quick as possible to restore full working water in the community by installing an emergency pump, which was complete this past weekend. We apologize for any inconvenience this caused our valued residents,” said Cardinal Group’s Chief Operating Office, Alex O’Brien, in a statement. Cardinal Group owns and operates the complex.

Portable toilets and bottled water were supplied to the residents as repairs began to fix the water issue.

Social media posts about the loss of water at The Cottages had several tenants voicing their frustrations. Others posted messages reaching out to tenants offering them a place to come and take a shower, wash clothes or whatever they needed to do with running water.

Water was fully functional again for residents on August 11.

There has been no update provided on when repairs might be completed on the other pump.

