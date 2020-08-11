Coronavirus Cases Rise in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey Counties With 117 in Avery and 121 Each in Mitchell and Yancey Counties; Mitchell Has Third Death from Disease

Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:20 am

By Tim Gardner

The Toe River Health District (TRHD), which governs Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties in the North Carolina High Country has confirmed the following updated totals of coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Tuesday morning, August 11:

Avery-117 (81 afflicted have recovered and 36 remain active)

Mitchell-121 (113 have recovered, 5 are active and 3 deaths)

Yancey-121 (101 recoveries, 19 remain active and 1 death).

Avery had eight confirmed cases on Monday, August 10, while Yancey had seven the same day.

Mitchell County had its third fatality from the disease on Monday. The individual, in his or her 60’s, was hospitalized at the time of death. The deceased person’s identity, nor the identities of others who have or have had the disease cannot be publicly released by health officials due to privacy and legal reasons.

TRHD and health departments officials from the three counties are working to complete the investigations and contacting close contacts to those diagnosed to try to contain the spread of disease.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this (deceased) individual,” said Toe River Health District Health Director Diane Creek. “This virus continues to spread within our communities and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected. This is one reason why it is important for everyone to comply with the face covering requirement and social distance to reduce the spread of this virus.”

The TRHD and Avery, Mitchell and Yancey County Health Departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through local media partners such as High Country Press (hcpress.com).

As of August 10, 2020, more than 20.1 million cases of COVID‑19 have been reported in more than 188 countries and territories, resulting in more than 737,000 deaths. More than 12.3 million people have recovered.

But there is good news to the COVID-19 totals in North Carolina as just 626 coronavirus cases were added to its running total Monday, the smallest daily increase of new cases in more than two months.

The state’s Health and Human Services Department reported 136,844 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from Sunday’s total of 136,218.

Daily increases have usually topped 1,000 statewide, and the total rose by more than 2,000 cases several times in late July. North Carolina has not seen an increase so small since June 2, according to the DHHS.

Fatalities statewide rose by four, with the COVID-19 death count currently at 2,172.

For further information about the disease, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 1-866-462-3821 (staffed by nurses and pharmacists 24 hours daily; 7 days per week).

If you’re a resident of, or a visitor to either of three counties in the Toe River Health District and have questions about COVID-19, you are requested to call its local health departments:

Avery Co. Health Department (828)-733-6031

Mitchell Co. Health Department (828)-688-2371

Yancey Co. Health Department (828)-682-6118