Coronavirus Cases Pass 300 in Toe River Health District; Avery County Nears 100 With or Who Have Been Afflicted with Disease

Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:20 am

Updated Coronavirus (COVID-1) numbers from the Toe River Health District (TRHD) as of Tuesday morning, August 4, for the three North Carolina High Country counties that operate under its regional governing body–Avery, Mitchell and Yancey–include:

Avery-99 positive cases (68 inflicted with the disease have recovered and 31 cases remain active)

Mitchell-116 positive cases (100 inflicted with the disease have recovered and 14 are active cases). Mitchell has also had two fatalities from COVID-19.

Yancey-101 positive cases (93 recoveries, 7 active cases and 1 death).

Avery County has had a whopping 21 cases the past seven days—an average of 3 per day. Avery had seven cases on Monday, August 3.

The three counties combined to have 278 cases in last week’s updated numbers and they currently have 316 in combined numbers who have or have been afflicted with COVID-19.

Toe River Health District regional and local public health officials continue to work to complete investigations into all COVID-19 cases and they contact close contacts of those afflicted with the disease to contain its spread. To protect privacy of those afflicted with the disease and their family members and also for legal reasons, no additional information about the cases will be released, according to TRHD officials.

Departments. For further information, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 1-866-462-3821 (staffed by nurses and pharmacists 24 hours daily; 7 days per week). If you’re a resident of, or a visitor to either of three counties in the Toe River Health District and have questions about COVID-19, you are requested to call its local health departments:

Avery Co. Health Department (828)-733-6031

Mitchell Co. Health Department (828)-688-2371

Yancey Co. Health Department (828)-682-6118