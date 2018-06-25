Construction Work Continues With Water Intake Project; 139 Days Left in Project Contract

Published Monday, June 25, 2018 at 9:48 am

On Feb. 13, 2017 the Harper Corporation and Garney Construction Company, Inc. were provided with the Notice to Proceed on the Boone Water Line, Water Treatment Plant, Intake and Booster Pump Station Project. The following is a project update summarizing recent and future work. There are currently 139 days remaining in the project contract for the Harper Corporation and 53 days on the Garney Construction Company, Inc. contract.

The Harper Corporation continues to complete items at the water treatment plant, the water intake site and at the Brownwood Road booster pump station. The focus at the water treatment plant has been the completion of filter #3 of 5. Work will now focus on replacement of the two remaining filters. Demolition work on the concrete surfaces on the back side of the plant has been completed. Concrete repair work authorized last month at the high service pump station has been completed. At the intake site, drilling for the infiltration gallery has been completed, gabion baskets have been installed and the base stone is being installed at the bottom of the infiltration gallery. At the booster pump station crews have completed pipe pressure testing.

The Garney Construction Company has completed all pipe installation along Brownwood Road, Highway 421 and New River Hills. Crews will continue working on crossing #5 near the New River bridge at HWY 421 and this portion of the project is currently 60% complete. Once this section of pipe is complete the remaining portions of the project will be flushed and inspected. Final punch list items and supplemental seeding along the project is expected to be completed this month. Asphalt overlay of Brownwood Road has been completed and approved by NC DOT.

