Construction Ongoing at the Site of Future Harris Teeter Fuel Center on Blowing Rock Road

By Nathan Ham

Work has been ongoing for several weeks at the site of the former Pizza Hut location on Blowing Rock Road to demolish that building and make room for a new Harris Teeter Fuel Center.

“It’s too early to share many details, but we do anticipate the center opening before the end of the calendar year,” said Danna J. Robinson, the Communication Manager for Harris Teeter.

The fuel center will have seven fuel pumps and a convenience center to purchase drinks and snacks. There are currently 32 Harris Teeter Fuel Centers in North Carolina. There are five locations in Virginia, five locations in South Carolina, one location in Maryland, one in Florida and one in Delaware.

For every 100 Fuel Points you earn, you can save $.10 per gallon on fuel purchases at Harris Teeter Fuel Centers and participating BP and Amoco stations, up to 1,000 points or $1.00 per gallon (maximum of 35 gallons). There is no limit to the number of Fuel Points you can earn in a month. Fuel points are accrued by purchasing grocery items with your VIC card at Harris Teeter stores. You can also pile up fuel points by purchasing gift cards and prescriptions at the grocery store locations.

