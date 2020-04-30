Confirmed COVID-19 Case for Watauga County, Bringing Total Identified Cases to 9

Published Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 8:54 am

A Watauga County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of identified cases among Watauga County residents to 9. This case is in isolation outside of Watauga County and has been during the infectious period that would have posed risk to the Watauga community. The local health department staff have identified close contacts who are in quarantine.

This case will show up on our case count since this person is a resident of Watauga County.

“As we begin to ease restrictions in the coming weeks and months, testing is occurring more so that we can quickly identify cases and isolate them. We have been using a public health strategy called mitigation over the recent weeks, but are now transitioning back to testing more plans for easing restrictions in an incremental way. Since we will be expanding testing, we will likely identify more cases. We expect our local numbers to increase in the coming weeks, so we urge continued vigilance,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.

A cumulative, positive case count for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga Counties can be found on AppHealthCare’s website. This count reflects confirmed cases in residents of Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga Counties.

