Community Members Await Arrival of Procession Escorting Fallen WCSO Deputies, Scheduled to Arrive in Boone Between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

Published Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2:05 pm

Community members in downtown Boone are awaiting the arrival of the procession escorting Sergeant Christopher D. Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan S. Fox, who were killed in the line of duty on April 28.

The procession left Winston-Salem around 1 p.m.

As of 2 p.m. officials said they passed through Yadkinville. By 2:20 p.m., the procession made it to Wilkesboro and will be coming up Hwy. 421 back into Boone between 2:30 and 3 p.m. The route follows from Hwy. 421 into downtown Boone, turning right onto Water Street and going to Queen Street to the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

Local businesses have been displaying blue ribbons and banners in observance of the procession.