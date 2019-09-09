Community Care Clinic Will Host Annual Barn Raising Event at The Apple Barn This Friday

Published Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:02 pm

By Adam Estabrook

On September 13, 6 P.M., at the Apple Barn in Valle Crucis, the Community Care Clinic will host their second annual Barn Raising event. The event parallels CCC’s overall mission: helping the community, with the theme of neighbors helping neighbors.

CCC provides free healthcare to low-income members of the community, aiming to address the critical health needs of people who can’t afford insurance. Having started off in the back of a station wagon in 2005, CCC has since grown to over a hundred medical and non-medical volunteers, providing high-quality healthcare to those who need it thanks to donations and volunteers in the community, as well as events such as this one.

This year’s Barn Raising will echo that of last year’s, with a silent auction followed by a reception with live music, dinner, and refreshments.

The silent auction will feature artwork, pottery, and handmade items from local artisans, variety baskets and gift certificates, as well as a big ticket item: art classes at Cheap Joe’s, valued at up to $600, depending on the choice of class. All proceeds go towards supporting CCC’s mission of providing free healthcare to low-income members of the community.

The reception will be catered by Valle Crucis Conference Center, with desserts provided by various establishments, beer by Lost Province, and live music by Jeff Moretz and Jon Davis.

Tickets are $50 and come with two free drink tickets, and can be purchased on CCC’s website: ccclinic.org, or by emailing Lisa Bottomley at [email protected] Reserve your spot soon!

