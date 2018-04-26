Comedian and Author Dr. Dennis Swanberg to Speak at Greenway Baptist Church May 5-7

Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 4:26 pm

By Nathan Ham

Nationally known Christian comedian and author, Dr. Dennis Swanberg, will be making an appearance in Boone, May 5-7 at Greenway Baptist Church.

Dr. Swanberg, known as America’s Minister of Encouragement, will tell some funny stories from his childhood and his time as a pastor at First Baptist Church in West Monroe, Louisiana. He will speak at 6:30 p.m. on May 5, 10:45 a.m. on May 6 and again at 6:30 p.m. on May 7. The event is free and open to the public.

Greenway Baptist Church is located at 880 Greenway Road in Boone between Walmart and the Boone Mall.

Dr. Swanberg has used events like this to uplift people’s spirits and provide encouragement in times of need. He will also delight the audience with numerous impressions of famous presidents, TV and movie stars and professional athletes. Some of his impressions include former presidents Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan, Mayberry sheriff’s deputy Barney Fife, Forrest Gump, movie stars John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart and heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali.

You can also find Dr. Swanberg on the radio as he is a frequent guest on “Focus on the Family,” a worldwide radio ministry hosted by Dr. James Dobson.

Swanberg, a native of Austin, Texas, and his wife, Lauree, have two grown sons, Chad and Dusty.

Each year on average, Dr. Swanberg shares his stories and comedy skits with over 250,000 across the country, not only in churches but also in seminars, concert-style venues and business gatherings.

“I feel like sometimes my kind of motivation and encouragement comes from just being personable with people beforehand and afterwards,” Swanberg says of his shows. “Mixing and mingling in a lobby before the show or grabbing a coffee afterwards is just as important to me as the hour I spend up on stage.”

Swanberg, a graduate of Baylor University, felt a higher calling during his team at the school.

“You think when God calls that He wants you to preach or lead music or go into the mission field. What I’ve come to realize now is that the Lord can allow you to be a minister in many different ways,” he said.

Along with his comic skills and his uplifting messages, Dr. Swanberg has written seven books with another one on the way.

