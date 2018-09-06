Funeral Procession for Randy Collins Honors Fallen Rescue Squad Chief

Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 10:37 am

By Nathan Ham

Emergency personnel, friends and family members gathered on Thursday morning for a Celebration of Life for Randy Collins, the Watauga County Rescue Squad Chief that died unexpectedly last Thursday.

The funeral procession for Collins traveled from Hampton Funeral Home to Boone United Methodist Church for the Celebration of Life service to begin at 11 a.m.

At the conclusion of the service, the procession will then travel from Boone UMC to the Appalachian State University baseball field. The Watauga Rescue and Watauga Medics ambulance will lead the family vehicles out of the parking lot and all other public safety vehicles will fall into line. The procession will travel down New Market Boulevard before turning right onto E. King Street toward downtown Boone and then turning left onto Hardin Street / Highway 321 at Daniel Boone Inn. The procession will then turn right onto Rivers Street at the Holmes Convocation Center and continue down Rivers Street before turning left at Bodenheimer Drive to the baseball field parking lot.

