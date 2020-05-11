Cold Weather Lingering for a Few More Days Before Seasonal Temperatures Return for the Weekend

Published Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:53 am

By Nathan Ham

Some unseasonably cold weather still has a grip on the High Country after some bitterly cold May temperatures took over the weekend.

The low temperature for Boone on Sunday morning was 30 degrees and some valley locations dropped into the mid to upper 20s yesterday morning according to David Still with Ray’s Weather Center.

The record low in Boone for May 10 was 24 degrees set back in 1947, so Boone did not get quite that cold, but it was still some very unseasonable temperatures. Still also pointed out that the record lows for May 8 and May 9 were also set in 1947 as a similar cold pattern set in for a few days.

People in Beech Mountain got some more snowfall over the weekend and woke up to another dusting of snow on Monday morning.

The National Weather Service still has an active Freeze Warning in place for Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Lows will remain around freezing tonight which could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Looking at the latest forecast from Ray’s Weather Center, temperatures will begin to warm up each day, setting up a beautiful weekend in the High Country with only very slight chances of an afternoon shower here and there.

High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 50s before returning to the upper 60s on Thursday and into the 70s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.