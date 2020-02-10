CNN Features Earth Fare in ‘Organic Grocery Chain Collapse’ Article

Published Monday, February 10, 2020 at 3:58 pm

CNN Business featured an article written by Nathaniel Meyersohn and Alicia Wallace on Friday detailing the abrupt collapse of a beloved organic grocery chain called Lucky’s Market, based in Boulder, Colorado.

Kroger, America’s largest supermarket chain, took a majority stake in Lucky’s Market in 2016. Four years later, Kroger has officially ended their support of the organic grocery chain, due to steep competition and cost of upkeep; Lucky’s has filed for bankruptcy.

The story of Lucky’s Market bears a striking resemblance to that of Earth Fare, the Asheville-based organic food chain that recently announced it will be liquidating its assets and closing its stores by the end of the month, including the Earth Fare location on King Street.

Earth Fare is mentioned in the article as one of several smaller U.S. supermarkets that have succumbed to bankruptcy in recent times; other recently bankrupted supermarket chains such as Tops Market, Southeastern Grocers, A&P, and Fairway are also mentioned.

To learn more about why smaller, specialty organic grocers such as Earth Fare are quickly on the decline in today’s competitive supermarket space, read the story on CNN Business.

And also another story here: Earth Fare on CNN

Related Articles

Comments

comments