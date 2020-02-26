Civitas Primary Tracking Poll: Biden, Bloomberg, Sanders Tied One Week Out From NC Primary

Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:34 am

The first results of a special Civitas Poll tracking the North Carolina Democratic Primary for president, shows a statistical tie among former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).



Joe Biden 20.17% Michael Bloomberg 20.33% Bernie Sanders 20.16%



“This race is a three-way dead heat, and we’ll continue to track it as we get closer to Super Tuesday,” said Civitas President Donald Bryson. “It should come as no surprise that Biden has strong support among self-described moderates and African American voters. However, Sanders is enjoying strong support among white and 35 to 54-year-old voters.”



The turnout model of the poll was fashioned after the voter turnout in the 2016 Democratic primary.



The remaining Democratic presidential candidates are trailing considerably behind the three frontrunners, all needing to make up significant ground in order to meet the 15% threshold to earn delegates in North Carolina:



Elizabeth Warren 9% Amy Klobuchar 6.35% Pete Buttigieg 3.1% Another Candidate 6.99% Undecided 13.91%



In the primary race for US Senate, Cal Cunningham leads the field with 48.03%, followed by Erica Smith at 20.58%.



Civitas Poll will release further tracking results later this week and early next week.

Toplines can be found here.



This survey performed, conducted by Spry Strategies, between February 21 and February 23, 2020. The survey includes 500 IVR responses and 61 online panel responses for a total of 561 interviews. The sample used for the survey are likely Democratic Presidential Primary voters who voted in at least 2 of 4 of 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 Democratic Primary and/or Democratic Presidential Primary elections. Additionally, the sample includes newly registered voters from February 1, 2018 to February 20, 2020. This survey has a margin of error of +/- 3.75%.

