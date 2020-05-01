Christmas In July Festival in West Jefferson Canceled for 2020

Published Friday, May 1, 2020 at 4:07 pm

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and a decision by the festival board of directors, the 2020 Christmas in July Festival has been canceled. This family-friendly tradition will return in 2021. The Christmas in July Festival draws thousands of visitors each year and takes months to plan. Given the uncertainty for what the next few months hold with regards to this pandemic, and keeping the health and safety of everyone in mind, the festival committee made this very difficult decision to cancel for 2020.

The festival was scheduled to be held on July 3 & 4, 2020 in downtown West Jefferson. While the committee is incredibly disappointed to not hold this annual summer tradition in our community this year, they understand the need to be extra cautious for the sake of our community. The festival also consulted with the Appalachian District Health Department who stated: “the event draws large crowds that feasibly cannot be supported over the next few months.”

The Christmas in July Festival is committed to supporting our community and our small businesses in the months ahead and will be offering local support in several ways. The festival will make a financial donation to the Ashe Pay It Forward Campaign, a newly launched grant program, which supports small businesses in Ashe County. The festival will also partner with the Ashe Chamber and other community organizations to support various “reopening of Ashe County” programs or initiatives by offering resources in promotional marketing, sponsorships, and committee volunteers.

All vendors will receive a full refund and will be contacted by festival personnel soon.

You are encouraged to visit our website at www.christmasinjuly.info as well as our Facebook page for future updates on special programs and promotions that will be held in support of our local businesses.

Celebrating a “reopening of Ashe County” in grand style will show our residents, businesses, and visitors alike that our community is strong, resilient, and come together during tough times.

The festival wishes everyone health and wellness during this uncertain time and hope you will mark your calendar for the 2021 Christmas in July Festival which will be held on July 2 & 3, 2021 in Downtown West Jefferson.

