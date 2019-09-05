Christmas in August in Banner Elk and the Carolina Snowbelles Rocked the House with Outstanding Performance to a Sellout Crowd at LeesMcRae

Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 12:34 pm

“Oh the weather outside was delightful, and the cooling AC so helpful, and since we had somewhere to go, what a show, what a show, what a show!”

Christmas in August in Banner Elk and the Carolina Snowbelles rocked the house (and no, it wasn’t reindeers on rooftops). Tho, with all the decorations, excitement and holiday spirit you would have thought it was a snowy wintry day in Banner Elk, North Carolina. And yes, this extravaganza featured the Carolina Snowbelles, a beautiful precision dance troupe based here in the high country. The audience was treated to the same show the Carolina Snowbelles performed last December at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. What a treat and how lucky for those attending.

The evening included a montage of extraordinary talent, including gifted singers, a hammered dulcimer duet, energetic cloggers, a surprise comical contortionist and a beautiful audience sing-a-long. Oh, and of course we were greeted by Mr. and Mrs. Claus, visiting direct from the North Pole.

The smiles, giggles and joy expressed during the show was infectious. From the 3 year old Boone youngster getting a candy cane from Mrs. Claus to the 94 year old woman from Linville Land Harbor, sharing her childhood memories with Santa, a good time was had by all.

A drum roll please… In addition to the fabulous evening’s entertainment, and in the spirit of giving, proceeds from ticket sales were earmarked for enhancement in the Hayes Auditorium. Sandi Finci Solomon, show producer, presented a check to Dr. Lee King, President of Lees McRae College. What a Christmas gift, even in August!!.

The sparkle, lights, pine cones, and elves reminded us of the joy, hope and blessings of the season. A big order filled in the small town of Banner Elk, North Carolina.

And for three hours, on a beautiful August day, we sang, laughed, took long deep breaths and felt peace on earth and goodwill towards all.

Pictures from the performance:

Comments

comments