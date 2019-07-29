Chosen Road will be in Concert at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Boone on Sunday, August 4.

Published Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:26 pm

“America’s Favorite Bluegrass Gospel Band” — Chosen Road — Returning to Boone

By Sherrie Norris

Considered America’s favorite bluegrass gospel band by many, the highly acclaimed Chosen Road is returning to Boone.

The multi-talented musicians and vocalists will be in concert at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Sunday, August 4, where they were well received during two earlier performances in recent years.

Chosen Road will lead in Sunday morning worship at both the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services, with a full concert scheduled at 6 p.m. that evening.

The band was established in July of 2009 when a group of friends came together “to do more than just make music,” they said.

Having been raised in the mountains of southern West Virginia and western North Carolina, each member has developed a profound love for the music they were raised on. From this love has stemmed a sense of responsibility to share bluegrass music with potential fans around the world.

Most importantly, a group spokesperson shared, the young men developed a love for Jesus Christ the day they each trusted in Him as their Lord and Savior. “The realization of the saving grace offered by Jesus Christ is what keeps these young men on the road.”

Chosen Road travels full-time now, presenting the gospel of Jesus Christ through bluegrass music more than 250 times each year in churches, fairs, festivals and other venues. Their approach to sharing Christ through the music they love is quite different than most, they said, stressing that the only reason they travel is to bring glory to Jesus Christ.

Their presentation of the gospel through song is stripped of entertainment value and presented in a genuine heartfelt manner that places the focus on the only one who deserves it — Jesus Christ.

Through the years, Chosen Road has been blessed to share the message of Jesus Christ to thousands as they have traveled from the mountains they love to Bristol, Bakersfield, Baltimore, Europe, and all points in between.

The talented musicians making up the group include Tyler Robertson on banjo and vocals, Zachary Alvis, mandolin and vocals, Jonathan Buckner, guitar and vocals, Jonathan Campbell, bass and vocals, and Max Silverstein on fiddle.

What people are saying about Chosen Road

“Outstanding bluegrass and solid theological lyrics in one project don’t come around often enough,” said Mark Clifton, author, pastor and senior director of church replanting at the North American Mission Board. “But that’s exactly what you get on Chosen Road’s latest project. Whether it’s traditional bluegrass or something with their own unique flavor, these guys bring it on each and every cut. Most importantly, they bring great lyrics that make much of Jesus. I wholeheartedly commend Chosen Road and their latest project to Bluegrass lovers and those who cherish the gospel.”

Phil Neighbors, senior pastor, Valley Baptist in Bakersfield, California, had this to say: “Our church was blessed to host Jonathan Buckner and Chosen Road in concert this past year. California is not known as a hotbed for bluegrass music, but this band was a big hit with two sold-out performances. Their talent was as good as it gets, and their message in song was solid gospel. We have hosted numerous Christian artists and gospel groups through the years, but none of them generated an excitement quite like Chosen Road. They were truly a blessing and we are looking forward to having them back sometime in the future. We recommend them without reservation to any and all.”

Ron Lynch with Life Out of Death Ministries, First Baptist Indian Trail, has said, “Chosen Road is one of the most talented Bluegrass Gospel groups in the world, I highly recommend them!”

Chosen Road always looks forward to having the opportunity to share their music with others, including their audience in Boone.

Mark your calendars now for this special event. There is no admission charge, but a love offering will be taken during the evening concert.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church is located at 3505 Bamboo Road in Boone.

For more information, call (828) 266-9700.

