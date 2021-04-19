Children’s Council of Watauga County Holding a Child and Family Resource Drive Thru on April 24

Published Monday, April 19, 2021 at 4:03 pm

By Nathan Ham

The Children’s Council of Watauga County will be putting a bunch of community resources around the High Country into once place this Saturday with the Child and Family Resources Drive Thru event from 9-11 a.m. at the Watauga County Social Services parking lot, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone.

There will be 19 programs will be on hand to share information about summer recreation, parent support from birth to adolescence, foster and adoptive parent program, and much more. The event will be held rain or shine and all families are welcome to attend. The first 100 families to register will get a free kit or book from The Children’s Playhouse.

To ensure as much safety as possible, all staff will be wearing masks and adhering to proper social distancing measures.

The Children’s Council of Watauga County is a local nonprofit that works to build a strong foundation for children’s learning and development by strengthening families, the early childhood system, and the wider community. Some of the things that the council does is working with community members to develop programs and services for children and families and educating the community on critical needs for children in Watauga County. The council also administers Smart Start and NC Pre-K funds that go to support children ages five and under and their families.

More information on the resource drive thru can be found on the Children’s Council of Watauga County Facebook page.