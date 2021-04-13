Chief Justice Paul Newby Extends COVID-19 Emergency Directives Through May 9

Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 10:53 am

Chief Justice Paul Newby issued an order last Friday that extended emergency directives an additional 30 days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dangers posed by COVID-19 remain serious, and Chief Justice Newby’s order encourages local judicial officials to adopt appropriate safety precautions in addition to those mandated by the order.

The emergency directives contained in the order are effective April 12, 2021, and expire on May 9, 2021.

The orders that are continued include directing people who have been exposed to COVID-19 to remain out of courthouses, continuing remote court case proceedings and requiring face coverings social distancing of at least six feet inside courthouses. Courtrooms will have maximum capacities and will be displayed at the entrance.

In addition to these broad measures, the directives also require magistrates to continue to perform marriage ceremonies and court filings can be made through the mail or using secure drop boxes to limit person-to-person interaction.