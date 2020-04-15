Chief Justice Beasley Orders New Extension of Court System Deadlines Until June 1, 2020

Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 10:31 am

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order April 13 further extending filing and other court-related deadlines. The order states that documents due to be filed from March 16 to June 1 will be deemed timely filed if received before the close of business on June 1, 2020, and that any actions required to be done during that time can also be postponed until June 1, 2020. The order also includes a stay of pending bail bond forfeiture proceedings. This decision comes as the court system continues work to curtail operations in light of the growing exigent circumstances related to the spread of COVID-19.

“Our continued priority is the safety of the public and the safety of our court personnel,” said Chief Justice Beasley. “Delaying filing and other deadlines reduces the number of people who must come into our county courthouses every day. We are monitoring the guidance of public health officials and our team is working around the clock to help local officials move cases forward in a way that is safe and respects the rights and liberties of everyone who depends on us.”

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has taken several other emergency steps to help stop the spread of the coronavirus:

On April 2, Chief Justice Beasley ordered court proceedings postponed until June 1, 2020

On March 27, the Supreme Court of North Carolina ordered an extension on all appellate court deadlines for 60 days

On March 19, Chief Justice Beasley issued an additional emergency step that extended deadlines in the trial courts until April 17, 2020

On March 15, Chief Justice Beasley issued a memo providing guidance to local judges, clerks, and district attorneys as they worked to implement earlier directives. The memo allowed for the public and court personnel to practice social distancing and other preventative measures recommended by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control

On March 13, Chief Justice Beasley issued two emergency directives postponing most cases in superior and district courts for 30 days and instructing local officials to take steps to limit the risk of exposure in courthouses

In light of this rapidly evolving public health situation, the Judicial Branch will provide continuously updated information on our website, NCcourts.gov. The public is encouraged to visit NCcourts.gov as a first resort to determine if a question can be answered without calling the local courthouse. If you have a question about your court case, please first view the county page in which the case is filed for any local announcements, as well as the closings and advisories page, then, if needed, contact the clerk of superior court office before you go to the courthouse. The public may also visit the Judicial Branch Facebook page and Twitter account to access information related to the coronavirus health concern.

Online court services are available for handling some court business, including citation services, paying your ticket, court payments, signing up for court date notifications and reminders, eFiling court documents for certain courts and case types, and more.

