Chetola Resort Festival of Lights Provides Holiday Cheer Through Jan. 30

Chetola Resort once again welcomes folks to its drive-through tour known as the Festival of Lights. The display includes close to 30,000 lights throughout the resort and around Chetola Lake.

The Festival of Lights is free and open to the public. Drive the resort’s main thoroughfare and see lighted displays of carolers, a Nativity scene and other holiday symbols. Park and walk around Chetola Lake and the property, or just roll down the window to hear a merry melody.

New this year is the Winterland Kids Stroll, which invites kids to complete a game of self-guided activities around the lake. Upon completion, children check in at the recreation center for a holiday treat. Game instructions are available at the hotel front desk or entrance gate.

The resort’s award-winning Timberlake’s Restaurant is open to “cruisers,” and reservations are strongly recommended due to staffing challenges. Masks are encouraged (not required) upon entry to the restaurant and indoor hotel facilities. Staff will continue to wear masks in front of guests.

On-site lodge rooms, inn and condo offerings are also available for overnight visitors, pending availability.

Pro Tips:

Weeknights afford less traffic and wait times.

The lights come on at dusk and end at 10 p.m.

Expect to be greeted by friendly security pros at the entry gate.

Call 828-295-5500 for questions.

GPS address is 185 Chetola Lake Drive, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

For more details, visit https://chetola.com/chetola-festival-of-lights-2021/

